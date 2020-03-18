Viewing for Dr. Donald R. Beerwinkle, age 80, of Earth, Texas, is scheduled for from 8:30 AM until 8:00 PM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Parsons Ellis Funeral Home in Earth. The family will be present at the funeral home for visitation from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM, Wednesday. Don died Monday, March 16, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born October 7, 1939 in Bell County, Texas to Ruben and Esther (Haas) Beerwinkle. He married Pat Nickols in Pampa, Texas on July 10, 1964.
Don graduated from Belton High School in 1958. He went on to get his Bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in 1962 and his Master’s from New Mexico State University in 1963. Don taught at West Texas State University from 1964 until 1979, and received his Doctorate from The Ohio State University. From 1982 until 2010, he was a managing partner for Estacado Industries Sheep Feeding Division. Don continued to farm and ranch the last 10 years. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Don is survived by his wife, Pat; his son, Si Beerwinkle and his wife, Alison of Earth, Texas; his two daughters, Shelli Beerwinkle of Hereford, Texas and Staci Smith and her husband, Jay of San Angelo, Texas; his sister, Linda Birch of Borger, Texas; his four brothers, Kenneth Beerwinkle of College Station, Texas, David Beerwinkle of Moffatt, Texas, Larry Beerwinkle of Wills Pointe, Texas and Dale Beerwinkle of Hydro, Oklahoma; his six grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren.
The family suggest memorials be sent the the Earth Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 274, Earth, Texas, 79031. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.