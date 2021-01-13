A Mass of Christian Burial for Martha Flores Garcia, 71, of Holland will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Burial will be in Holland Cemetery.
Mrs. Garcia died Tuesday, Jan. 12.
She was born Sept. 9, 1949, in Temple to Joe and Margaret Perez Flores. She grew up in the Temple area and was a lifelong resident of Bell County. She married Johnny Castor Garcia Sr. in 1968, in Temple. She worked for Brookdale Western Hills. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; three sons, Johnny Castor Garcia Jr. and Jason Joe Garcia Sr., both of Holland and Trinidad Garcia of Temple; three daughters, Melissa Garcia and Margaret Hess, both of Temple, and Melinda Day of Holland; two brothers, Jimmy Flores of Bakersfield Calif., and Jerry Flores of Temple; her father, of Temple; a sister, Josie Castillo of Temple; and 11 grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple; a rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.