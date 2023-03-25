BELTON — Services for J.D. Hicks, 91, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Moody Cemetery with the Rev. H.K. Ballard officiating.
Mr. Hicks died Wednesday, March 22, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 23, 1931, in Pendleton to Ray Bradley and Eva Snada Green Hicks. He married Wanda Sligh on Aug. 15, 1951. He served in the Air Force. He worked for many years in civil service at Fort Hood as an aircraft inspector.
He was preceded in death by his wife and by a son, Jerry Don Hicks.
Survivors include a son, Jimmy Hicks of Belton; a daughter, LaQuita Whitt of Belton; a brother, Billy Hicks of Morgan’s Point Resort; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.