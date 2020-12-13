BELTON — Services for William “Bill” Dorris Jr., 73, of Belton will be 1 p.m. Wednesday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dorris died Monday, Dec. 7, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Alexandria, Va., to William Sr. and Bertha Carolyn Long Dorris. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Patricia Dutschmann in 1975 in Bell County. He worked for Cap-A-Bus in Salado and Bell County Road and Bridge.
Survivors include his wife; a son, William Stuart “Will” Dorris of Belton; a daughter, Anna Marie Davis of Bell County; a brother, Wayne Allen Dorris of Killeen; three grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.