Services for Nita Martinez Mungia, 94, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Temple.
Mrs. Mungia died Tuesday, Aug. 3, at her residence
She was born Sept. 8, 1926, in Pendleton to Vicente Rodriguez and Raquele Martinez. She grew up in Pendleton and attended school there. She later moved to Temple. She married Domingo Mungia Sr. in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1986. She worked for Artco Bell and then for Temple ISD where she was employed for more than 20 years, retiring in 2009.
Survivors include three sons, Oscar Mungia Sr., Mingo Mungia Jr. and Pete Mungia, all of Temple; three brothers, Paul Martinez and Willie Martinez, both of San Antonio and Felipe Martinez of Temple; one sister, Josephine Martinez of California; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m.