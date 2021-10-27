BELTON — Services for Thomas “Tom” Dieter Ayers, 53, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mr. Ayers died Wednesday, Oct. 20, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Sept. 18, 1968, in Esslingen, Germany, to John and Elke Ayers. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of Desert Storm. He retired from the military in 2013 at the rank of sergeant first class. He married Elizabeth Bobbie Ayers on June 4, 1988.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Brittany Heckart and Brigette Ayers; and one grandchild.