Services for Willie Ray Nealy Sr., 64, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple with the Rev. Redrick Robinson and Chris Jamison.
Burial will be in Antioch Church Cemetery in Heidenheimer.
Mr. Nealy Sr. died Friday, Dec. 23, in a hospital in Harker Heights.
He was born Dec. 18, 1958, to C.J. Nealy and Lessie Mae Jackson in Temple. He worked for Underground Cable Company in Austin, and Danhil Containers in Temple.
Survivors include eight sons, Dimitri Jones, Willie Ray Nealy Jr., Raydrian Jackson, Keantae Jackson, Derrick Sewell, Tyree Jackson, Jermontrae Jackson, and Gregory Dixon; five daughters, Shanika Nealy, Jazmyn Dixon, Breanna Anderson, Breonna Anderson, and Shantae Dixon; two brothers, Jerry Wayne Nealy, and Mack Jackson; eight sisters, Issie Mae Campbell, Emma Jean Nealy, Carolyn Morgan, Ann Faulkner, Alicia Gatlin, Janice Nealy, Dorothy Church, and Janell Adams; and twenty-seven grandchildren.