Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 1:06 am
Services for Sleeta Edwards, 87, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Edwards died Monday, April 17, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 17, 1935, in Tuscola to Cason Swindle and Ardie Jane Alkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Edwards.
Survivors include a son, Randall Gene Edwards of Temple; a daughter, Rhonda Davis of Brownwood; two brothers, Lee Swindle of Temple and Bill Swindle of Abilene; six grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.