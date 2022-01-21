ROCKDALE — Services for Berenice Dockall Eastwood, 91, of Pasadena were held Friday, Jan. 21, at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale.
Burial was in the Bushdale Cemetery near Rockdale.
Ms. Eastwood died Tuesday, Jan. 18, in a Pasadena care facility.
She was born Oct. 31, 1930, to Walter F. and Bertha Dresher Dockall. She had lived the past 64 years in Pasadena, where she was a longtime member of Sunset United Methodist Church, Red Hat and Tops.
Survivors include three sons, Harry Gordon Thompson of Bedford, Gary Bruce Thompson of Pearland and David Alan Thompson of Pasadena; a daughter, Beverly Thompson Vaughn of League City; two brothers, William Dockall and Jimmy Dockall, both of Rockdale; two sisters, Betty Guthrie of Odessa and Shirley Lindsey of Georgetown; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Bushdale Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 664, Rockdale, TX 76567, or Gracefully Found Care Home, Hope Worldwide Impact, P.O. Box 57478, Webster, TX 77598.