Services for Cutter Lane Avila, infant son of Jon Avila and Kaylee Blair of Rogers, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple with the Rev. Joe Emerson officiating.
Burial will be in Hope Lutheran Cemetery in Buckholts.
He died Thursday, Dec. 30, at a Dallas hospital.
He was born Nov. 15, 2021, in Dallas to Jon Avila and Kaylee Blair.
Survivors include his parents; grandparents; and a sister, Brayleigh Avila.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.