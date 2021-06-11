Melba Jean Baird Carter
Melba Jean Baird Carter, age 87 of Temple, passed away June 8, 2021, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Baxley officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Melba was born December 2, 1933, in Temple, Texas to Campbell and Ocie Dunlap Baird. She graduated from Temple High School in 1952. Her dream was to go to Baylor University, and working summers at American Desk, was able to put herself through in four years becoming the first in her family to graduate from college. She was a life-long Baylor fan and loved watching Baylor football and Lady Bears basketball.
Upon graduation from Baylor, she taught elementary school in Odessa, Grand Prairie, and Deer Park. Melba renewed her friendship and love with William Lloyd Carter in Houston, and they were married on June 9th, 1961.
Melba was preceded in death by her parents, one brother Ross Sterling Baird, and her dear cousins, Jeanette Ludwick, her husband Tom, and Bobby D. Bridges. She is survived by her husband, William L. Carter, daughter, Susan Jean Everett and wife Julie of Clute; daughter Vicki Lee Halfmann and husband Michael of Troy. She is also survived by grandchildren Brett Sterling Miller and husband Casey Joe Miller of Rockwall, Matthew Eugene Halfmann and fiancé Lindsay Laird of Houston, Marshall Wyatt Halfmann of College Station, and Cassidy Lee Halfmann of Troy and great-granddaughter Carter Rose Miller of Rockwall, all of whom affectionately called her “Gran”.
She was a life-long member of Memorial Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bridges-Penny Scholarship Fund-University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, UMHB Box 8433/900 College Street, Belton, Texas 76513.
Family visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12th at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Millie Stockard, for her exceptional care and love for our mother. Also, sincere thanks to the teams at Kindred and Amedisys Hospice and the staff and nurses at Morada of Temple.
