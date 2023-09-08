Services for Marshall Ray Gordon, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gordon died Monday, Sept. 4, in Temple.
He was born July 29, 1945, in Dallas to Edward Gordon and Hilda Tratner Gordon. He graduated from Hillcrest High School in Dallas in 1963. He graduated from the University of North Texas in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance. He joined the U.S. Navy on June 7, 1968 and was stationed at Naval Reserve Manpower Center in Bainbridge, Md., where he served until Sept. 20, 1969. He worked at Lone Star Steel as an employee benefit specialist. He later worked with American General and GSU Electric. He also worked as a banker for Lamar Bank and also was an agent for All State Insurance. He also worked as a card dealer at the Grand Casino in Louisiana. He served on the executive committee and was a past president of the Temple Emmanuel Brotherhood.
Survivors include three sons, Paul Gordon, Steven Gordon and Greg Gordon; and three grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gamblers Anonymous International Service Office, 1306 Monte Vista Ave., Suite 5, Upland, CA 91786; or to any charity.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.