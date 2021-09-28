The family of Marsha Moody Brown of Temple, Texas is saddened to announce her passing on Friday, September 24th, 2021. Welcoming her into heaven were her parents Roby and Frances Moody.Marsha was known by many names: Mom, Sister, Ms. Brown, Love Muffin, but her personal favorite was GG. She spent her life as an educator, story-teller, home chef, entertainer, shopper, and bright light to others.
GG was the strongest, funniest, best story teller. Her life was one for the record books. We are all better for having had her in our life as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. We can’t imagine a world without GG in it, but we can imagine the amazing welcome she had in heaven. I’m sure she’s already making the rounds there and planning a dinner party with her mom and old friends. She was strong in her faith and she lived life to the fullest.
GG was the best of the best. She was a second mother to everyone she met. She was “pretty and popular”. Best advice-giver, filled with years of wisdom to share for every circumstance. She was someone you can always talk to in a judgment free zone. She told us girls to marry a man like her sweet Fred who knows what shade of foundation you wear and will pick it up when he’s at the mall, just because. She was the one to make you laugh and make you dinner. She was the best cook and entertainer, always ready to host a party, with her accessories on, makeup and hair always done no matter where she was headed
She set the example for living each day to the fullest and never giving up when times get hard. Her family and friends will have stories and memories to cherish for a lifetime. Heaven has suddenly gotten a little brighter, a little more fun, and most likely is offering Sonic iced tea and desserts with extra butter in her honor. Her light was bright and her heart was filled with love.
Left to cherish her memory, her everything, Fred; her children, grandchildren, great-grand daughter, and numerous nieces, nephews, and multitude of treasured friends.
In lieu of flowers, and in honor of Marsha’s loving spirit, the family asks that you do something kind for someone else unexpectedly and without explanation. Please consider donating to, ‘Look Good Feel Better’, an outreach dedicated to improving the quality of life and self-esteem of people undergoing cancer treatment.
“His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” Matthew 25:23.
Services for Marsha will be held at 11:00am Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Salado United Methodist Church, 650 Royal St., Salado, Texas 76571 with Rev. Dr. David N. Mosser officiating. The family will receive visitors from 10:00am to 11:00am prior to the service at the church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.