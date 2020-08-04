Services for Charles Franklin Davis, 78, of Troy will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial with full military honors will be in Oenaville Cemetery.
Mr. Davis died Friday, July 31.
He was born Dec. 30, 1941, in San Antonio. He graduated from Troy High School in 1960. He served in the U.S Army. He worked for Troy ISD. He was a member of Oenaville Baptist Church.
Survivors include several cousins; and an aunt.
Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.