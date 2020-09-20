Gerhart “George” Dreyer
Gerhart “George” Dreyer – PaPa went to be with his Heavenly Father on September 17, 2020 at the age of 84 after a short illness. He died at home surrounded by his family and cats.
He was born to Konrad and Hennie Dreyer on July 15, 1936 in Ocee, TX. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1956. He enlisted in the U. S. Army in 1957 and served proudly for two years. He then joined the Texas National Guard serving another ten years with the 49th Armored Division until 1969. He then went to work for Alcoa in Rockdale, TX after relocating his family to Cameron, TX in 1969. He retired from Alcoa after working thirty years in January 2000.
He met Helen Ann Loan in April 1961, and they married on February 3, 1962 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Coryell City, TX. Together they raised 3 children, 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. They spent 58 years together at home enjoying their time with their family.
He enjoyed his time at home working in his garden and mowing his own yard. He loved being outside and puttering around the house. He also enjoyed anything to do with watching or talking about sports. He was a great husband, father and papa; who always put his family first.
He is preceded in death by his father, Konrad Dreyer, mother, Henrietta Dreyer, brothers, Ervin Dreyer and Arthur Dreyer, sister, Pauline Dreyer Ballard. He is survived by: his wife, Helen Loan Dreyer of Cameron; son, Daniel Dreyer of Cameron; daughters, Deirdre Dreyer Fitch and husband Larry of Cameron, Eleasha Dreyer Hubby and husband Gregory of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren, David Lynch and wife Liddia, Justin Lynch and wife Debra, Gage Hubby, Grace Hubby, Wyatt Hubby, Morgan Hubby; great grandchildren, Lucas Lynch, Madeline Ross, Joshua Ross; brothers, Edwin “Cotton” Dreyer and wife Ruth, James Dreyer and wife Joyce, Bobby Joe Dreyer and wife Eleanor; sisters, Lorene Gann, Doris Humphries and husband Charles; and his pets, Bonnie, Bubba, Charlotte, and Molly.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Coryell City, TX. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm until service time at the cemetery.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
