ROCKDALE — Services for Jennifer Christine Ostendorf Dodd, 51, of Rockdale will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Mike Dodson officiating.
Ms. Dodd died Tuesday, April 27, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Oct. 27, 1969, in Austin to Carolyn Christine Pennington and Earl William “Bill” Ostendorf. She was a 1988 graduate of Rockdale High School. She had lived in Milam County since she was a teenager. She worked as a licensed vocational nurse.
Survivors include a daughter, Allison Christine Dodd of Rockdale; a stepson, Casey Dodd of Ausitn; her mother of Rockdale; and a brother, Jeff Ostendorf of Rockdale