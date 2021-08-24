William Clay Roming, 88, of Iola died Monday in Hudson Creek Alzheimer’s Care Center in Bryan.
Clay was born September 26, 1932 in Falls County to Alma and Alfred Roming. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Monie Roming; four daughters Debbie Derbort and her husband David, Jule Lorey, Lisa Evans and her husband Mark, Daphne Roming and one step-daughter Kim Nowell and her husband Kevin; several grandchildren and great grand-children.
Clay graduated from Texas A & M University in 1955 with a BS Degree in Civil Engineering and he served 8 years in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in College Station.
His professional experiences include Forrest and Cotton Consulting Engineers; Shimek, Roming, Jacobs and Finklea Consulting Engineers.; URS Company, Inc. (Texas) Consulting Engineers; Roming and Porter Consulting Engineers; Roming, Parker and Kasberg Consulting Engineers; Roming, Kasberg and Associates Consulting Engineers.
Clay’s professional affiliations include American Society of Civil Engineers, Texas Society of Professional Engineers, National Society of Professional Engineers, Texas Council of Engineering Companies, Texas State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and the National Council of Engineering Examiners.
His other activities include the State Fair of Texas Past Director, Engineer of the Year in 1989, Central Texas Chapter of the Society of Professional Engineers; Select Committee of Water Quality Standards for the Colorado River to which he was appointed by Governor Mark White; member of Texas Department of Health Committee on Rules and Regulation for Landfills and a member of Texas Natural Resource Conservation Commission Rule Revision Committee.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with private burial at Eddy Cemetery.
Paid Obituary