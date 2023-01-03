Services for Kathryn Lee, 90, of Houston will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Temple.
Interment will be in Bellwood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Lee died Sunday, Dec. 25.
She was born Feb. 3, 1932, in Temple to Henry May and Elsie Katherine Doege Chapman. She graduated from Temple High School in 1949. After graduation, she worked at Buttrey’s Department Store in Temple. She married Roy Lee Jr. on Sept. 14, 1952. She received her degree in business technology from the University of Houston. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a Girl Scout Leader as well as a Sunday school and Vacation Bible School teacher. She also worked as a volunteer at Memorial Hermann Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include two sons Roy Lee III and Mark Stephen; a daughter, Caron Elizabeth Lee; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.