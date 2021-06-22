Services for Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 41, of Killeen will be at a later date.
Mr. Pleasant died May 13 in Killeen.
He was born March 15, 1981, in Philadelphia to Robert Edward Pleasant Jr. and Theressa Ann Smith Perry. He graduated from George Washington High School in Philadelphia in 1999. He served in the U.S. Army.
Survivors include his wife, Alvina Pete of Tulsa, Okla.; two sons, Amir Pleasant of Syracuse, N.Y., and Samuel Pleasant Jr. of Tulsa; two daughters, Alecia McDonald of Camden, N.J., and Azalee Pleasant of San Marcos; his father of Philadelphia; two brothers, Devon Saunders and Ian Pleasant, both of Philadelphia; three sisters, JoAnn Pleasant and Tory Damon-Martin, both of Gastonia, N.C., and Angie Myrik of Philadelphia.
Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.