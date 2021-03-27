Services for Neal Sharpe, 73, of Temple will be 3 p.m. Thursday in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Sharpe died March 11.
He was born May 10, 1947, in Chicago to Lonnie and Florence Mercer Sharpe. He graduated from high school in Chicago. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He married Martha Hutchinson on Dec. 15, 2004, in Las Vegas. He was a singer for The Brothers’ 7. He worked for the Temple VA. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Temple.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Gregory Sharpe of Texas City; a daughter, Regina Willis of Round Rock; a stepdaughter, Tammy Weathers of Iowa; a sister, Gail Beal of Chicago; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.