Miguel Angel Berumen III
Miguel Angel Berumen III, 21 of Academy, passed from this life on Saturday, February 08, 2020 in Temple, Texas. His service will be held at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple, 500 W. Barton Ave., on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 11 am.
Miguel was born on September 15, 1998 in Temple, Texas to Miguel Berumen Jr. and Isabel Fisher. Miguel graduated with the Class of 2017 from Academy High School. He was very athletic, playing baseball from the age of 4 until high school. He was also quarterback of the football team. Miguel was an animal lover. He will be missed by his faithful dogs, Hercules and Patron.
Miguel was proceeded in death by his great-grandmother, Isabel Sanchez; grandmother, Dolores Rodriguez; aunt, Mary Garcia; uncle, Bernado Rodriguez; and sister, Angel Berumen.
Those left to cherish his memory are mother, Isabel Fisher and husband, Chris; father, Miguel Berumen and girlfriend, Estella Gandara; sister, Chrissy Berumen; sister, Mercedes Berumen; girlfriend, Hanna Brooke Bartlett; and to come, Baby Berumen.
A visitation will be held at 10 am prior to the service at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Paid Obituary