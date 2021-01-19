BELTON — Services for Frances Paula Rocha, 71, of Killeen are pending with Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
She died Friday, Jan. 15, at her residence.
Updated: January 19, 2021 @ 4:24 am
