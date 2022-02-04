Carrie Burleson, 98, of Temple died Friday Feb 4, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Before submitting an Obituary to the Temple Telegram, please review our Obituary Policy. View Obituary Policy To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com. To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carrie Burleson, 98, of Temple died Friday, Feb. 4, at a Temple hospital. Services are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save