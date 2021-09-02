Mary Ann Rinn
Mary Ann Rinn, 69, of Cameron died Sunday, August 22, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Saturday September 4, 2021 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the North Elm Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, September 4 from 8:30 until service time at the funeral home.
Mrs. Rinn was born April 14, 1952 in Gonzales, Texas to Raymond and Adela (Dolezal) Tomas. She married Warren Rinn on August 18, 1983.
Mary Ann worked for the Department of Health & Human Services as a Medicaid Eligibility Specialist for the elderly and later worked for Social Services at Winnie L Nursing Facility. More than anything, Mary Ann loved her family. Her most cherished times were spent with Warren and her family. She loved to travel, fish and hunt, garden, work in her yard and with her flowers, spoil her grandchildren and made the BEST homemade pickles.
She was a member of the Crockett Street Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents, and 3 brothers, Johnny Tomas, Sr., Ronnie Tomas and David Tomas. Her beloved son, Christopher Ray Wilson passed away just four days after her death. She is survived by: her husband, Ernest Warren Rinn of Cameron; her step-daughter, Suzanne Heller & husband Steve of Tioga; her step-sons, David Rinn & wife Shirley of Cameron, Kevin Rinn & wife Sharon of Giddings; her brother – Daniel Tomas & wife, Mary of Gonzalez; her sister, Dianah Pinny of Ohio; her sister-in-law, Kathy Tomas; 10 grandchildren, Bryan Heller, Karen Kay Hoelter, Thomas Rinn, John Rinn, Matthew Rinn, Amanda Rinn, Tristen Wilson, Colby Wilson, Tyler Wilson & Hailey Wilson; 3 great grandchildren, Aiden Heller, Bryson Heller, Freddie Hoelter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the Crockett St. Church of Christ c/o Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 225, Cameron, Texas 76520, Wilson Children Benefit Custodial Account c/o Buckholts State Bank, P O Box 711, Cameron, Texas 76520.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
Paid Obituary