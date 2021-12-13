BELTON — Family services for Billy Joe Wood, 71, of Temple will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wood died Monday, Dec. 6, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1950, to C.H. and Francess McKelroy Wood in Waco. He graduated from Taylor High School and Baylor University. He was a history teacher and a pastor, working in Texas, Louisiana and California.
Survivors include three sons, Philip Wood, Aaron Wood and Mark Wood; a daughter, Rachel Wood Beasley; a sister, Joyce Selucky; and six grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.