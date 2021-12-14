CAMERON — Services for Delores Brown Lewis, 61, of Killeen and formerly of Cameron will be 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cameron Church of Christ.
Ms. Lewis died Tuesday, Dec. 7, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 25, 1959, in Cameron to Julie and Eugene Brown. She worked in the restaurant industry for many years.
Survivors include five daughters, Kimberly Lewis and Lelia Bailey, both of Temple, and Holly Lewis, Sharon Brown Demetria Lewis, all of Killeen; a sister, Ruthie Simmons of Killeen; two brothers, O.L. Brown of Cameron and C.D. Brown of Temple; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
A wake will be held 6-8 p.m. Friday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.