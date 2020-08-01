Services for Martha Francis Zavodny, 87, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. Tuesday in Seaton Cemetery in Seaton.
Mrs. Zavodny died Wednesday, July 29, at her residence.
She was born April 9, 1933, in Rosebud to August and Fannie Luksik Schiller. She graduated from Rogers High School. She married Milton Zavodny on Nov. 7, 1953, in Temple. She was a member of the SPJST Lodge No. 24 in Cyclone and Western Fraternal Life.
Survivors include three daughters, Debbie Veselka and Faye Hudson, both of Robinson, and Melanie Zavodny Nauert of Temple; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.