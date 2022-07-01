Services for Justin Chad McCollister, 42, of Kingsland, were held Thursday at Highland Lakes United Methodist Church.
Mr. McCollister died Saturday, June 24, at a hospital.
He was born May 28, 1980, to the Rev. Leonard Thomas McCollister and Pamela Rose Ammons McCollister in Brownfield. He graduated from Liberty Hill High School and attended Angelo State College. He served as the music minister for Great Creek Baptist Church and also served as a youth minister and senior pastor at a church in Liberty Hill.
Survivors include his mother; a son, Enik Chad McCollister; a daughter, Olivia Gruene McCollister; and a brother, Jerrod McCollister of Cedar Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon McCollister, 1815 Continental Pass, Cedar Park, TX 78613.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home & Bereavement Center in Temple is in charge of arrangements.