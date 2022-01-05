William Joe “Bill” Hutka
William Joe “Bill” Hutka, age 87 of Temple, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 AM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home with Rev. Duane McCoy officiating. Burial will be private.
He is survived by his wife Joanne; sons, Brady Hutka and wife Diane, Mike Hutka and wife Jana; 9-grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Paid Obituary