Services for Hilda Goldman Mikeska, 98, of Temple will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Salem Lutheran Church in Barclay.
Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mikeska died Thursday, March 31, in Temple.
She was born April 2, 1923, in Cyclone to Ernst O. and Sophie Eixman Goldman. She married Rudolph Mikeska on Nov. 24, 1946, and he preceded her in death. She was a seamstress and a house wife, and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church.
She also was preceded in death by two great-grandsons.
Survivors include two daughters, Mildred Mikeska Phillips of Georgetown and Joyce Mikeska McLean Friesner of Temple; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund, 418 FM 1772, Rosebud, TX 76570.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.