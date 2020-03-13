ROCKDALE — Services for George “Butch” Malone Sr., 80, of Minerva will be 2 p.m. Monday at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Rockdale with Bill Harris and the Rev. Russell Thornburg officiating.
Burial will be in Minerva Cemetery.
Mr. Malone died Thursday, March 12, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Milam County to George Walter and Tommie Kirk Malone. He married Irene Strelsky on Dec. 28, 1956, in Cameron. He owned Malone Construction. He was a deacon at Battetown Baptist Church in Cameron. He was a member of Minerva Volunteer Fire Department.
Survivors include his wife of Minerva; a son, George Wesley Malone Jr. of Minerva; a daughter, Debbie Trylko of Pflugerville; a sister, Dorothy Shoaf of Liberty; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Minerva Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Ernie Glenn, 916 Los Ranchitos, Cameron, TX 76520.
Visitation will be 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.