Tommie Degges Daniel, Jr.
Tommie Degges Daniel, Jr. died at the age of 95 on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Tommie was born on July 30, 1925 in Amarillo, TX to Tommie Degges Daniel, Sr. and Mary Lucile Thomas Daniel. As a young man his proudest accomplishment was becoming an Eagle Scout. Tommie was drafted on March 31, 1944 into the U.S. Army at age 18; and in May his mother walked the stage to get his high school diploma from Tulia High School. He served in World War II with the U.S. Army 413th Field Artillery Unit as communications personnel. He was honorably discharged on April 11, 1946. Tommie graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 1953.
Tommie began his first career as a Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America. At scout camp in the summer of 1953, Uel Crosby was working at the camp and introduced his sister Nancy Crosby to Tommie. They began dating and shortly after that they became engaged and subsequently married on April 11, 1954. They shared 67 years of marriage, love, companionship, joy, and grief. While with the Boy Scouts they lived in Lubbock, Temple, Dallas, McAlester OK, and Albuquerque NM.
While living in Albuquerque, Tommie decided to change careers and became a Church Business Administrator. He was ordained as a Diaconal Minister in the United Methodist Church. He served in that role for 23 years in Albuquerque, Dallas, and Temple TX. He retired at the age of 66.
In retirement he volunteered for the Scott & White auxiliary as a greeter at the front desk, as well as an Ombudsman for a half-way house.
Tommie was preceded in death by his parents and his brother James Nelm Daniel.
He is survived by his wife Nancy, sons Tommie Degges Daniel III and wife Cherie of Albuquerque NM, Lawrence Stewart Daniel of Atlanta GA, and a daughter Mary Lou Daniel of Temple TX. He is also survived by granddaughters Katherine Wilkinson and husband David of Epsom, United Kingdom; Anna Nelson-Daniel of Atlanta GA; and great-granddaughters Sophie and Hannah Wilkinson of Epsom, United Kingdom as well as brother-in-law Uel Crosby and wife Margaret of Dallas TX and several nieces and nephews.
Not his by blood, but special to him were 2 step-grandchildren Jacob Dickson and wife Charli of Montalba TX; Mikya Wiltse and husband Nathan of Sweetwater TX; and 6 step-great-grandchildren, Cheyanne, Kialyn, Kamryn, Laramie, Case and Broc.
Family visitation will be Friday, June 4 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home located at 3110 Airport Rd, Temple TX 76504.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00pm at First United Methodist Church 102 N 2nd St, Temple TX 76501 with a reception following.
The family asked that donations go to the Foundation at First United Methodist Church, 102 N 2nd St, Temple TX 76501 or a charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary