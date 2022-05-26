Services for Barbara Walters, 52, of Temple will be held in private at Greathouse Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Walters died Wednesday, May 18, at a Temple hospital.
She was born June 30, 1969, in Providence, R.I., to Robert and Dawn Blake Russell. She graduated from high school in Killeen. She married Bert Walters in 1986. She worked for TxDOT as an administrative assistant. She was a Christian.
Survivors include her husband of Temple; a son, Wesley Walters of Temple; her mother, Dawn Russell of Temple; a sister, Nellie Moore of Minnesota; and two brothers, Robert Russell and Thomas Russell, both of Temple.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple is in charge of arrangements.