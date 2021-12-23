Services for Eldon Walter Schulze, 78, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Anchor of Hope Church in Belton with the Rev. Warren Rainwater officiating.
Burial will be 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Schulze died Sunday, Dec. 19, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 22, 1943, in Killeen to Robert Ernest Schulze and Frieda Matilda Fabian. He grew up on his family’s farm and raised crops. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1961. He served in the Army National Guard and was a Vietnam War veteran. He worked in civil service as a mailman and retired in 2002. He was a member of VFW Post No. 4008, the National Rifle Association, and Anchor of Hope Church in Belton. He married Loretta Jean Evans.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Randy Oliphant and Gary Price.
Survivors include his wife of Belton; two sons, Chad Schulze of Liberty Hill and Ryan Oliphant of Belton; a daughter, Rhonda Price of Belton; a brother, Weldon Schulze of Killeen; a sister, Marie Bucholtz of Colorado; and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Monday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.