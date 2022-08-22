Services for Andrew H. Jackson, 66, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. Jackson died Friday, Aug. 19, at his residence.
He was born in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sept. 21, 1955, to Andrew C. and Inge Bleckmann Jackson. He spent his early childhood in Germany. He attended schools in Washington state, Virginia and Killeen. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1973. He received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the American Technological University in Killeen in 1978. He worked for the Temple Police Department for 25 years and retired in 2004. After retiring, he worked for several car dealerships and NAPA Auto Parts. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Temple Police Department Honor Guard. He married Lara Strehler in 1983.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; a son, Kalan Andrew Jackson of Wisconsin; and two sisters, Barbara Ann Upp of Colorado and Margaret Daniel of Killeen.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to any charity.