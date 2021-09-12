Linda Lucille Pritchett Everton
Linda Lucille Pritchett Everton, 84, of Austin, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the chapel of Hyde Park Baptist Church with Dr. J. Kie Bowman serving as officiant. Arrangements are under the care of Cook-Walden Funeral Home.
Linda was born July 30, 1937, in Fort Worth, Texas, to John Ray and Evelyn Coffey Pritchett. She spent her first 10 years in Fort Worth, then moved with her family to Plainview, Texas, where she was a member of Girl Scout Troop 11 and served as a junior high drum majorette. She played the flute and served as a baton twirler during her high school years, graduating from Plainview High in 1955. Linda studied art and education at Baylor University, graduating in 1959. While at Baylor, she was active in the Chapel and A Cappella choirs under the direction of Dr. Euell Porter. She continued her education, earning a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from The University of Texas at Austin in 1962. Also in 1962, she married Dane Everton, of Temple, and remained in Austin while her husband attended law school at The University of Texas.
Upon moving to Temple, Linda put her passion for art and interior design into her own company, Linda’s Interiors. She enjoyed sharing her talents to decorate the homes of clients and friends. Linda also had a passion for education, and after returning to Austin in 1982, served as an English teacher in the Round Rock and Austin Independent School Districts. She also tried her hand as a realtor in the late 1990s but missed the energy of the classroom and returned to teaching until her retirement.
In her retirement Linda dedicated her time to Bible study and to community service. Her faith, family and friends were her source of support. She held membership at Hyde Park Baptist Church, Austin Republican Women’s clubs, and served as a member of the Travis County Republican Party Executive Committee through her role as an elected precinct chair. Her favorite retirement role, however, was that of grandmother to her three granddaughters.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Priscilla Pritchett Sammann of Plainview. She is survived by her son, Evan Everton of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Araminta Sellers and her husband, Tom, of Austin; granddaughters Elizabeth Everton, of Austin, Abigail Everton, of Princeton, Texas, and Kevan Everton, of Hubbard, Texas; and brother-in-law Jess Sammann of Plainview and his son, Kurt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial donations be made to the Hyde Park Baptist Church Benevolence Fund and mailed to 3901 Speedway, Austin, 78751 or to the charity of your choice.
Paid Obituary