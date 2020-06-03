Services for Glenn Earl Brandt, 71, of Temple will be 2 p.m. Friday at St. Luke Catholic Church in Temple with the Rev. John Guzaldo officiating.
Mr. Brandt died Monday, June 1.
He was born Feb. 7, 1949, in Wharton to Alfred and Josephine Wendel Brandt. He moved to El Campo in 1955 and graduated from El Campo High School in 1967. He graduated from Sam Houston State University with a degree in accounting and a CPA certification in 1976. He was a practicing CPA for 40-plus years. He married Kathy Mach on May 29, 1971. He was a member of the Lions Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was a volunteer at the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville for children with disabilities.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Steven Brandt of Magnolia; a daughter, Stephanie Brandt Whalen of Austin; two sisters, Melissa Brandt Lester of Port Lavaca and Pamela Brandt Rosselli of Sealy; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Lions Camp at http://www.lionscamp.com.
Viewing will be 1-5 p.m. today at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Friday at the church.