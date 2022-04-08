BELTON — Services for Heidi Ziegeler, 54, of Gatesville will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.
Mrs. Ziegeler died Monday, Feb. 21, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Nov. 7, 1967, in Bay St. Louis, Miss., to Benjamin Jr. and Patricia Chapman Hille. She married John Ziegeler in July 1986. She worked as a travel agent. She graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word. She lived in San Antonio prior to moving to Gatesville.
Survivors include her husband; a daughter, Nadia Ziegeler; her mother, Patricia Hille; five sisters, Teresa Malcolm, Amy Hille, Sharon Anderson, Stacie Combs and Dayle Hille; and one grandchild.