John Neal Dodson
John Neal Dodson passed December 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by loved ones, in Cameron at the age of 94. He was born in the Burlington area to Jacob Burnett and Flonnie (Weems) Dodson on June 18, 1928.
He was a proud WWII veteran, who served 3 winters in the 11th Airborne Division as a part of the occupation forces in Japan. He Joined the US Army at 17, was injured from a parachute jump and returned home. He married Aileen Phipps Dodson in 1949, then going to work in 1953 at Union Carbide in Texas City and retiring later after 38 years of service. After the death of his first wife, Aileen in 1987, Mr. Dodson married Nell Hunt Dodson on March 8, 1997. After that retirement he and Nell moved back to the Cameron area close to where he was born and raised and always held close to his heart.
He had been an avid amateur photographer, hunter and Astros fan. He had been an active member of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Mr. Dodson is survived by: his wife of 26 years, Nell Hunt Dodson of Cameron; his older sister, Sue Pagel of Temple; his children Karen Dodson Gerdes of Santa Fe, TX, John Raymond Dodson and wife Dee Ann of San Antonio, Kathleen Hunt Clark of Nevada, Margaret Hunt Worsham and husband Stephen of Magnolia; 12 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by wife, Aileen Phipps Dodson, 5 older sisters and 2 older brothers. He was lovingly known as Neal, Uncle Neal, or John Neal by his family and friends. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
Thanks to all the care givers, Pastor Alan Wood. Donation may be made to your favorite Charity
Services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm. Private burial will be at a later time in Little River Cemetery near Jones Prairie.
