WACO — Services for Cecil Lee Dendy, 82, of Killeen will be 10 a.m. Thursday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Dendy died Thursday, Aug. 3, in Temple.
He was born March 9, 1941, to Robert and Bessie Dendy in Seneca, S.C. He graduated from Clearview High School in Easley S.C. He enlisted in the Army and served for 24 years and six months. He retired from the Army in August 1988. He received numerous medals, including a Purple Heart.
Survivors include a son, Rodney Dendy; a brother, Benny; two sisters, Donna Dendy Teasley and Barbara Jean Holden; and three grandchildren.
Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home of Waco is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. today at Corinth Baptist Church in Temple.