Burial for Vera Maurice Mahan Patton, 92, of Temple will be at a later date in Whitt Cemetery.
Mrs. Patton died Thursday, Jan. 30, at a local hospital.
She was born Nov. 22, 1927, in Mineral Wells. She married John Wayne Patton on March 2, 1946. She was a hair stylist in Mineral Wells, Alaska and Temple.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Feb. 9, 2003.
Survivors include three daughters, Sheila Sotello of Spring Branch, Brenda Peters of Rogers and Kay Lynn Branch of Flour Bluff; a brother, Edward Lee Mahan of Dallas; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.