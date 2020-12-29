Wanda Mae Polk, 96, of Belton, Texas. On December 23, 2020, Wanda passed away peacefully at Watkins Logan Texas State Veterans Home in Tyler, Texas.
Wanda was born in Mason, Texas to Shirley and Ruth (Gleghorn) Stapp. She was an only child. She married David Beck Polk on January 25, 1947. She was an Eastern Star and a member of First United Methodist Church, Belton Texas. Wanda enjoyed volunteering with church activities and the New Beginnings Club. She enjoyed going out to lunches with her friends, and spending time with the birthday girls in Mason. Wanda never complained and always put her family and friends first. Wanda had a unique gift of being socially adaptable to fit in comfortably in any setting. Wanda treasured her two sons and embraced every moment with them.
Wanda is survived by two sons, David B. Polk Jr. (Adrienne) of Athens, Texas and Ned S. Polk (Karie) of Midland, Texas. Two grandchildren, Taylor Polk and Heather Polk, both of Academy, Texas, four step grandchildren, one step great grandchild, niece, Cara Polk, and nephew, Richard Polk.
She is preceded in death by her husband, D.B. Polk, her parents, Shirley & Ruth Stapp and brother & sister-in-law, Dick Polk & Lila Jo Polk.
Per Wanda’s request, a private service will be held for immediate family with burial following at Gooch Cemetery in Mason, Texas.
Memorials can be made to: Gooch Cemetery in Mason Texas.
Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at masonfuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mason Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary