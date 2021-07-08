Beverly Ann Zarosky Angell
Beverly Ann Zarosky Angell, 66, of Cameron, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 2, 2021.
Mrs. Angell was born in San Antonio, Texas, on July 6, 1954, to Robert Lee and Helen A. Zarosky. She graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1972; she married David Angell in the same year on August 12 at St. Monica’s Church in Cameron. Once married, David & Beverly moved around the country living in Vallejo (CA), Idaho Falls (ID), and Charleston (SC), before moving back to Cameron to raise a family.
She had an undying passion for good food, travel, and community celebrations. Beverly volunteered at a variety of local organizations, usually in leadership roles, including the Milam Community Theater, Tourism Advisory Board, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, St. Monica’s Church, Cameron Public Library, Rice Cemetery, and Walker’s Creek Cemetery. From 1983 until 2009, Beverly was integral in the business operations of her husband’s company Angell Air Conditioning; in 2008, after finishing culinary school Beverly opened Cameron’s Mercantile Bistro in fulfillment of her dream of becoming a chef.
Beverly is survived by her husband David Wayne Angell, her two brothers Dennis Lee and Arthur Lee Zarosky, her two sons Bradley & Kelly Angell, and three grandchildren: Riley Angell-StClair, Ren Angell, and Charlie Angell.
On Thursday (July 8) a rosary will be held at 10 AM with the funeral service to begin at 10:30 AM; both are held at St. Monica’s Church. At 3:30 PM that afternoon, graveside service will be held at the Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery in Moravia.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Beverly’s name at one of the following:
• St. Monica’s Church, Cameron, Texas
• Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Church, Moravia, Texas
• American Legion, Texas Post 0009, Cameron, Texas
• Texas Dance Hall Association (https://texasdancehall.org/)
Paid Obituary