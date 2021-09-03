Jackie B. Jones
Jackie B. Jones, 67, of Morgan’s Point Resort passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Northeast Baptist Hospital in San Antonio.
Funeral graveside services for Jackie will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:00 am at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco with Joe Loughlin officiating.
Jackie was born on May 22, 1954 in Waco, TX, to Jack Watson and Gladys Nesmith. She grew up in Dallas, TX, and attended Woodrow Wilson High School. She attended college at Dallas Baptist University. She worked for MHMR in Waco and later Robinson High School, and Temple High School in Temple, TX, until she retired in 2017. She worked part time with Belton ISD after she retired.
Jackie was a shining light. She lit up any room she was in. She always looked for the best, and she lived life to the fullest. She loved teaching, and loved every student that crossed her path. She also loved to sing, especially harmonizing with Heather. She was an amazing daughter, sister, friend, mom and gigi. Her light will keep shining on.
She is survived by her daughter Heather Self and son-in-law Cory Self and their two children Ceslie and Gage; her nephew Colin Baudin; and many loving cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may also be made to Belton Education Enrichment Foundation or Coryell County Pet Rescue.
Paid Obituary