BELTON — No services are planned at this time for David Lewis, 68, of Belton.
Mr. Lewis died Sunday, Jan. 3, at a local hospital.
He was born Nov. 29, 1952, in Toole, Utah, to Fred Lewis and Ester Hill. He retired from Cloud Construction.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Lewis; two sons, Judd Laminack and DaVina Lewis; two daughters, Deana Lewis and Jessie Lewis; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.