Evelyn Marjorie Newsome
Evelyn Marjorie Newsome entered peacefully into the eternal presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on June 7, 2023. She was born June 22, 1928 in Gainesville, Texas to William Edward and Lovis Mullins Spruce.
She married the love of her life, Bert Harrell Newsome, in Dallas, Texas on June 14, 1949. They were happily married for almost 53 years before his passing April 14, 2002.
Evelyn was the “ultimate professional stay at home”. She enjoyed raising her children and babysitting grandchildren. Family was of the utmost importance to her. Always praying for the family and inquiring as to the latest piece of information on each. She was not just mom to her children, but became known as “Momma Evelyn” to others throughout the years whom she invited to sit at her table that was always filled with home-cooked meals.
She loved to surprise you with the latest joke and would love to share story after story about family dating back to her earliest childhood. She was a great patriot, who loved and prayed for her nation constantly. Her passionate patriotism developed as a result of her husband, father, brothers, sons-in-law, grandsons, and cousins military service over the years.
Evelyn was “born again”, along with her husband, Bert, in 1952 in Big Springs, Texas. For many years she was a faithful member of Heights Baptist Church in Temple. With her life, as an example, she pointed her family in the direction of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Elbert Newsome, granddaughter Michelle Williamson, brothers, Wayne and W.E. Spruce. She is survived by her six children, Bert (Joyce) of Bryan, Evelyn Anderson of Yarrelton, David (Petie) of Little River-Academy, Theresa Syndram, Nita Crawford, and Pat Newsome all of Temple. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd in Temple, Texas Monday, June 12, 2023 from 5pm-7pm. Funeral will be at Scanio-Harper Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10am with graveside service to follow at Temple Garden of Memories. Family and friends are invited to lunch at Trinity Church 3501 Airport Rd. in Temple immediately following the graveside service.
