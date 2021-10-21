BELTON — Services for Douglas Michael Autry, 68, of Belton will be held in private at a later date.
The body was cremated.
Mr. Autry died Sunday, Oct. 17, at his residence.
He was born June 19, 1953, in Lubbock to Bert Lofford and Opal Faye Shepperd Autry. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Betty Mae Mauch on April 2, 1976, in El Campo. He worked as a welder and worked at Greenleaf nursery in El Campo.
He was preceded in death by his wife on Oct. 3, 2021.
Survivors include a son, Timmy Autry of the Colonies; two daughters, Amy Autry of Belton and Kacy Autry Baldaros of Temple; a sister, Beverly Kyle of Boling; a brother, Johnny Autry of West Columbia; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.