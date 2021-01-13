BELTON — Services for Gertude Mickan Weiss, 106, of Holland will be 2 p.m. Saturday in Holland City Cemetery.
Mrs. Weiss died Tuesday, Jan. 12, in Temple.
She was born Feb. 28, 1914, in Walburg to Carl August and Mathilda Teichelmann Mickan. She moved to Copperas Cove. She attended Copperas Cove ISD. She married Herman G. Weiss on Dec. 28, 1932, at the German Methodist Church in Copperas Cove. In 1943, they moved to Holland. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Holland and of the United Methodist Women. She was a long-time member of the Holland Women’s Study Club and participated in the Holland Senior Citizens’ organization. She served for 18 years as an election judge in Holland. She had worked in retail sales in downtown Temple. In 2014, she was honored as a Yellow Rose of Texas by Gov. Rick Perry.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Oct. 8, 1997; a son, Robert “Bob” Weiss on Nov. 14, 2019; and a great-great-grandchild.
Survivors include a daughter, Frances Lee of Temple; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to The Early Admissions Program of Holland High School, P.O. Box 217, Holland, TX 76534.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.