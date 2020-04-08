Services for James Malcolm Tapp, 81, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Tapp died Monday, April 6.
He was born Sept. 8, 1938, in Lubbock to Oscar Malcolm Tapp and Alma Lou Wassom. He graduated from Lubbock High School. He earned an BBA in accounting from Texas Tech University. He married Kristine French Tapp on May 11, 1985, at St. Luke’s on the Lake Episcopal Church in Austin.
Survivors include his wife; two brothers, David Tapp of Horseshoe Bay and Larry Tapp of Dallas; two daughters, Laurie Kelso of Leander and Susan Ward of Dallas; two sons, Michael Tapp and Jacob Tapp, both of Temple; and five grandchildren.
