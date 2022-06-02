Services for Elnora Johnson Clark, 86, of Dallas will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hopewell Baptist Church in Moody with the Rev. Isaac Wilson officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Garden of Memories.
Mrs. Clark died Thursday, May 26, in Dallas.
She was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Moody to Lonnie and Willie Ellen Johnson. She was a Baptist. She married Ray Lee Clark in 1955. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter.
Survivors include two sons, Benny Ray Clark of Henderson and Billy Clark of Dallas; two daughters, Diane Clark of Dallas and Sandra Kay Clark of Balch Springs; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.